Nikkei likely to rebound from Friday's sharp fall

TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to rebound on Monday after technical-related selling pushed the benchmark to a two-week closing low on Friday and led to a second straight quarterly fall in July-September. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,950, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,860 on Friday, down 0.1 percent from the Osaka close of 8,870. "I think the market should rebound as the drop on Friday was bigger than expected and there was no bad news in the market," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "Investors will likely be short-covering today." The Nikkei shed 0.9 percent to 8,870.16 on Friday, with losses widening in the afternoon as traders said stop-loss selling had been triggered after Nikkei futures broke below 8,900. The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 737.42. Investors were likely to focus on China's official purchasing managers' index due out later in the day. In Europe, Spanish bank stress tests, which were released on Friday, showed banks will need 59.3 billion euros ($76.3 billion) in extra capital to ride out a serious downturn, mostly within expectations. The benchmark Nikkei shed 1.5 percent in July-September, its second straight quarterly loss after suffering a 10.7 percent drop in the April-June period. However, it is still up 4.9 percent this year. > Wall St marks best third quarter since 2010 > Euro slides for 2nd straight week as Spain woes persist > Treasuries rise as Spain, U.S. economy cast wary mood > Gold posts biggest quarterly gain in over two years > Oil ends higher, post Q3 gain; U.S. gasoline surges STOCKS TO WATCH --SHARP CORP Sharp is making "adequate volumes" of displays it is known to supply for Apple Inc's new iPhone 5, a company executive said, indicating that a possible bottleneck in supplies of screens may have eased. --NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP The head of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp said the newly merged company forming the world's second-biggest steelmaker will embark on further cost-cutting in a bid to counter a slump in the price of the metal. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan Motor is falling well short of its goal of doubling sales of its Leaf electric car this fiscal year as sales in the United States are particularly weak despite high gas prices. --TAIHEI KOGYO CO LTD Taihei Kogyo said after the market close on Friday that it would buy unlisted NS-Elex Co Ltd through a share swap. Each NS-Elex share would be worth 2.85 shares in Taihei Kogyo. --NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO Two acrylic acid storage tanks and one toluene tank at Nippon Shokubai's Himeji plant in western Japan exploded on Saturday afternoon, killing one fire fighter and injuring more than 30 people, Japanese media said.