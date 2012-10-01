版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 1日 星期一

Nikkei falls to near 3-week low on global economy worries

TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei average fell to a
near three-week low in early trade on Monday, extending the
previous session's drop, on persistent concerns over slowing
global growth.
    The Nikkei shed 0.5 percent to 8,829.88, while the
broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 732.15.

