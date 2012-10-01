版本:
Nikkei hits 3-week closing low on gloomy data, profit warnings

TOKYO, Oct 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to its lowest close in three weeks on Monday as weak economic
data and cuts in profit outlooks from Nippon Yusen KK 
and Daido Steel Co Ltd underscored concerns over
slowing global growth.
    The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 8,796.51 while the broader
Topix lost 0.7 percent to 732.35.

