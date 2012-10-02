Strong U.S. data helps Nikkei edge away from 3-week low

* Softbank up on eAccess purchase
* More firms cut forecasts, adding to growth concerns
* U.S. manufacturing data fuels gains
* Shippers recover as price hikes signalled - source
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 2 Japan's Nikkei share average inched
up on Tuesday morning, buoyed by a surprisingly strong pick-up
in U.S. manufacturing as well as gains for Softbank Corp after
its purchase of a rival to boost its network capacity.
However, the benchmark's gains were capped as investors
remained cautious after a handful of companies undershot
guidance or cut forecasts, reinforcing fears about slowing
global growth.
The Nikkei inched up 21.8 points, or 0.3 percent to 8,818.38
by the midday break, with a softer yen helping exporters such as
Canon Inc up, but the index held below its 75-day
moving average at 8,869.61.
Softbank was up 1.8 percent after rising as much as
4.7 percent after the mobile operator said it would acquire
smaller rival eAccess Ltd in a $1.84 billion deal,
stepping up a fight for market share with competitor KDDI Corp
.
eAccess was untraded with a glut of buy orders by
mid-morning, while KDDI lost 2.5 percent.
Softbank's popularity with investors - the stock is up 39
percent on the year - partly derives from its low exposure to a
strong yen that is eroding overseas revenues and prompting
profit warnings from exporters.
"It's going to be a shockingly difficult earnings season to
trade... downward revisions are going to come in thick and fast
and people are rapidly pricing them in," said a senior trader at
a foreign bank.
Shimamura Co Ltd fell 4.1 percent after the
clothing store chain reported a 3.9 percent drop in
second-quarter earnings ended Aug. 20 compared with a year
earlier, due to higher costs.
Alps Electric Co Ltd slumped 12.2 percent to a
three-year low after the electronic parts maker cut its
operating profit forecast by 46 percent to 11.8 billion yen
($151 million) for the business year ending in March, citing
higher material costs and a strong yen.
Shipping company Mitsui O.S.K Lines Ltd also
revised its forecast for the 6 months ending Sept. 30 to an
operating loss of 3.5 billion yen ($44.8 million) from a
previous forecast for a 1 billion yen profit, hurt by rising
fuel costs and dwindling demand.
However, the stock rose 6.7 percent as competitors Nippon
Yusen KK and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd also
rose 6.6 and 4.4 percent, respectively, with a trader citing
campaigns for higher prices in the industry from other shippers.
The shipping sector gained 5.9 percent after
dropping 4.3 percent on Monday.
"We are expecting bad news for exporters and cyclicals and
quite strong performance from domestically oriented stocks, so
unless the latter dazzle they're not going to gain," Hirokazu
Fujiki, manager of investment strategy at Okasan Securities.
Convenience store operators were a case in point, starting
the session weak despite the Nikkei business daily reporting
record profits for the half, with year-on-year increases of
between 3 to 6 percent. Lawson Inc and Familymart Co
slipped 1.9 and 2 percent, respectively.
The broader Topix rose 1.8 percent to 724.14 in thin
trade, with volume at just 41.8 percent of its 90-day average.
CHINA WORRIES REMAIN
Investors are also concerned that corporate earnings will be
hit by the closure of some Japanese factories and stores in
China due to anti-Japan sentiment triggered by a territorial
dispute, a double whammy for firms already suffering from
diminishing demand in China and elsewhere.
"The risk that anti-Japan demos are going to continue is a
reason for people to pull money out of Japan full stop and put
it into the U.S.," the trader said, noting that recent stateside
data has beaten both expectations and economic readings
elsewhere.
U.S. manufacturing expanded more than expected in September,
with the ISM index rising to 51.5 from 49.6 in August, beating
expectations for a reading of 49.7, according to a Reuters poll.
The Nikkei is currently trailing gains in U.S. stocks, with
a 4.3 percent gain on the year compared to the S&P 500's
14.9 percent rise so far.