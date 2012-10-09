版本:
Nikkei opens lower as slowdown fears persist ahead of earnings

TOKYO, Oct 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
at Tuesday's open on growing concern that companies will slash
full-year earnings forecasts when they announce quarterly
earnings, after the World Bank warned China's slowdown could be
more protracted than thought.
    The Nikkei lost 0.5 percent to 8,817.32, while the
broader Topix lost 0.4 percent to 734.44.

