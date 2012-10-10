版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 10日 星期三 08:09 BJT

Nikkei hits 1-mth low; slow growth seen hitting company earnings

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei share average shed
1.3 percent to a one-month low in early trade on Wednesday on
concerns that upcoming corporate earnings results for the latest
quarter have been hit by slowing global growth.
    The Nikkei was down 113.09 points to 8,656.50, while
the broader Topix index dropped 1.2 percent to 718.81.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐