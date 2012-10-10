Nikkei hits 2-month closing low on earnings concerns

TOKYO, Oct 10 Japan's Nikkei average shed 2 percent to hit a two-month closing low on Wednesday on concerns that upcoming corporate earnings will be hurt by a sluggish global economy, as the IMF cut its growth forecasts for the second time since April. The Nikkei was down 173.36 points at 8,596.23 after falling 1.1 percent on Tuesday. The broader Topix index dropped 1.5 percent to 716.84, hitting its lowest closing level since July 26.