Nikkei falls, heading for 3rd straight day of loss

TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei average fell in
early trade on Thursday, heading for a third straight day of
losses, on mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate
earnings will be weak after a tame start to the U.S. results
season.
    The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 8,524.45, while the
broader Topix index dropped 0.7 percent to 711.58.

