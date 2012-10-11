版本:
Nikkei hits more than 2-mth closing low on earnings fears

TOKYO, Oct 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to its lowest close in more than two months on Thursday on
mounting concerns that upcoming quarterly corporate earnings
will be weak after the U.S. results season got off to a slow
start.
    The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 8,546.78, losing
ground for a third straight session, while the broader Topix
 index slipped 0.4 percent to 713.95.

