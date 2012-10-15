Nikkei steady as Softbank losses offset by China data

* Softbank drops on report it will acquire Sprint Nextel
* Komatsu strong as Nikkei says to meet guidance
* Pessimism about earnings continues to weigh
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 15 Japan's Nikkei was flat early on
Monday after Chinese inflation data signalled ample room for
further policy easing to shore up growth, but Softbank Corp
dragged as it neared a $20 billion deal to buy out a
U.S. telecoms company.
The benchmark headed into positive territory after China's
annual rate of consumer price inflation was 1.9 percent in
September, in line with market expectations, as was a
year-on-year drop of 3.6 percent in producer prices, marking the
seventh straight month that it has fallen.
"Meeting expectations in this kind of market is actually a
positive. People are just glad it's not any worse," said
Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Kazaka Securities.
"China-related construction machinery makers and autos are
reasonably strong today on the back of the data."
Data over the weekend was also positive, with China's
exports growing at roughly twice the rate expected in September
.
Automakers Nissan Motor Co, Honda Motor Co
and Toyota Motor Corp put on between 1.5 and 3.9
percent.
Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd also
propped up the index as it gained 3.6 percent and was the
second-most traded stock by turnover on the main board after the
Nikkei business daily said its operating profit for the first
half would likely meet company guidance of around 111 billion
yen ($1.4 billion).
That, however, still marks a drop of 17 percent on the year
due to slowing demand in China.
The Nikkei added 1.56 points to 8,535.68 by the
midday break, hovering near a 2-month low after dropping for a
fifth straight session on Friday as investors fret over profit
warnings and the earning season gets under way.
Softbank shed 5.6 percent to a five-month low on Monday
after a source said the Japanese mobile carrier was close to
securing a deal to acquire control of Sprint Nextel Corp.
by providing $8 billion of new capital and acquiring an
additional $12 billion worth of shares from Sprint shareholders.
The purchase would give Softbank a 70 percent stake and
imply the U.S. company was worth about two-thirds more than its
market capitalisation at Friday's close.
"It's the same reaction as when they said they were going to
buy Vodafone a few years ago, everyone came out and said it was
far too expensive," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, general manager of
investment and research at SMBC Friend Securities.
"(However), I think investors will realise (CEO) Masayoshi
Son is making the right decision further down the road," he
added.
The telecommunications sector was the weakest
sub-index, dropping 1.9 p ercent a s investors bet that rivals
such as KDDI Corp, which dropped 2.5 percent, would
suffer from Softbank's increased competitiveness.
Sony Corp lost 1.1 percent after Moody's Investor
Service cut its long-term debt rating to the second-lowest
investment grade because of its poor profitability on products
such as televisions and mobile phones.
Precision machinery companies were generally weak, with the
subindex down 0.5 percent and Shibaura Mechatronics
Corp tumbling 5 percent after the flat panel maker cut
its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 31 by 75
percent to 200 million yen on falling demand and poor
semiconductor sales.
Concern about the impact of a global slowdown on corporate
profits has weighed heavily on Japanese equities over the past
month, while the market has also been hurt by a diplomatic spat
with China that led Japanese exports to the country to fall 9.6
percent in September on a year earlier.
That has left stocks looking reasonable, with stocks on the
first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange trading below book
value on average with a price-to-book ratio of 0.9, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine, compared to the S&P 500's
price-to-book ratio of 2.2.
"After a big drop last week stocks are starting to look
cheap," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten
Securities. "I think we'll see a pretty steady market today as
it's difficult to make big moves and people have sold off a lot
in anticipation of earnings that haven't come out yet."
The broader Topix index put on 0.2 percent to 719.86
by the midday break in thin volume, at just 45.7 percent of the
full-day average over the past 90 sessions.