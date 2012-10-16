版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二 08:06 BJT

Nikkei rises after Citigroup earnings impress

TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped at Tuesday's open after U.S. stocks got a lift from
stronger-than-expected results at Citigroup Inc, but was
seen unlikely to hold on to big gains in the uncertainty ahead
of Japan's earnings season.
    The Nikkei advanced 0.8 percent to 8,649.33, while
the broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 728.12.

