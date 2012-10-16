Nikkei advances as Softbank rebounds, lenders gain

* Softbank rebounds 10 pct, CEO reassures shares won't be
diluted
* Banks boosted after sources say to loan Softbank $21.1 bln
* Kirin falls after cutting 2015 sales target
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 16 Japan's Nikkei share average
advanced nearly 1 percent on Tuesday morning as index
heavyweight Softbank Corp rallied after the company
reassured investors a $20 billion deal to buy 70 percent of
Sprint Nextel Corp. would not dilute their shares.
Softbank bounced back 10.8 percent after losing over 20
percent since rumours of the deal emerged last Friday. Three of
the four banks that sources say will loan Softbank cash for the
deal -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
-- gained between 1.1 and 2.5 percent in heavy trade.
"It's just clarity on the structure. People didn't know if
they were going to have to pay higher than what was rumoured,
they were concerned about dilution, and (Softbank CEO Masayoshi)
Son came out and flat-out denied that," said a partner at a
foreign hedge fund.
"But given how much it was sold off before, it's just a
relief rally," said the partner, who did no want to be named.
Japanese equities were also boosted by firmer U.S. stocks
overnight as Citibank Inc's results came in stronger than
expected, helping indexes recover from last weeks' heavy losses.
The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,658.82 as
investors picked up battered cyclical stocks that were hurt last
week on worries about poor earnings from companies hurt by a
global slowdown, a strong yen and anti-Japanese sentiment in
China.
Analysts attributed the gains to short-covering, saying
little new money was flowing into the market despite the
atmosphere turning more "risk-on", with the defensive food
sector down 0.5 percent and the riskier shipping
subindex up 1.5 percent.
"There at two factors at play; firstly, the feeling that bad
earnings and forecast cuts are already priced in," said Eiji
Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
"Secondly, the influence of the U.S. election... our figures
show Democrats actually increase GDP over a four year term more
than Republicans, so Obama's slight recovery over the last
couple of days is helping."
However, Kinouchi warned that the market was likely to
remain boxed in a range until the election as investors hold
back from making big moves.
REVENUES SAG
Kirin Holdings Co lost 3.3 percent after the beer
and beverages maker cut its sales target for 2015 to 2.3
trillion yen ($29.20 billion), down from a previous forecast of
3 trillion due to a sluggish domestic market.
Construction machinery stocks were also weak on Tuesday
morning after JPMorgan warned Komatsu Ltd, which lost
0.5 percent, and industrial robotics maker Fanuc Ltd,
which was down 0.2 percent, may cut forecasts when they report
earnings, although earnings deterioration was likely already
priced in.
"The replacement period for machinery purchased through 2007
is nearing, so we think Komatsu's mining business may be
approaching a stable period," wrote JPMorgan analyst Toru
Nakahashi in a note.
"We think investors are looking at the risk of a steep
revenue decline in the mining business, including adjustments to
installed stock, but we see no need for severe pessimism."
The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 728.16 in
relatively thin trade, with volume at 45.9 percent of its
full-day average over the past 90 sessions.
Many companies on the broad Topix index are now
trading below book value, with an average price-to-book ratio of
0.9, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, compared with the
S&P 500's ratio of 2.2.
However, estimates from Thomson Reuters Starmine show
expectations for an average negative earnings surprise from
Topix companies of 1.4 percent for 2012, while an average 0.1
percent positive su r prise is expected for S&P 500 stocks.
Out of the 8 percent of companies on the S&P that have
reported results so far, 58 percent have topped expectations.