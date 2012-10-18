版本:
2012年 10月 18日

Nikkei rises, set for third day of gains on softer yen

TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
opened higher on Thursday, on track for a third day of gains on
the back of a softer yen that helps exporters such as
automakers, although trade was likely to be thin ahead of
Chinese GDP figures due out during the morning session.
    The Nikkei added 0.9 percent to 8,883.81 while the
broader Topix also advanced 0.9 percent to 746.29.

