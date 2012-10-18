Nikkei climbs 2 pct to three-week high on China GDP, softer yen

UPDATE 1-Wanda's Dick Clark deal shaky, but not yet dead -sources
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average leapt to a three-week high after China's GDP figures reassured with no nasty surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily battered shares that a softer yen made even more attractive. The Nikkei gained 2 percent to 8,982.86, while the broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 752.30.
* Deal for the Hollywood producer not yet over - sources (Recasts, changes dateline, adds sourcing, details)
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: