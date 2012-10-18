版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 18日 星期四 14:05 BJT

Nikkei climbs 2 pct to three-week high on China GDP, softer yen

By Sophie Knight
    TOKYO, Oct 18 Japan's Nikkei share average leapt
to a three-week high after China's GDP figures reassured with no
nasty surprises, prompting investors to buy back heavily
battered shares that a softer yen made even more attractive.
    The Nikkei gained 2 percent to 8,982.86, while the
broader Topix advanced 1.7 percent to 752.30.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐