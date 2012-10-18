Nikkei seen dropping; Google results to prompt profit-taking

TOKYO, Oct 19 Japan's Nikkei share average is likely to fall on Friday, with worse-than-expected earnings from Google Inc and Microsoft Corp set to prompt profit-taking after the benchmark rallied to a three-week high a day earlier. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,900 to 9,000 on Friday after Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,970, down 0.1 percent from the close in Osaka of 8,980. "There was bad news from Google and it's the last day of a week in which the Nikkei has added 400 points, so I think we could see some profit-taking on cyclicals today," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities. "However, the yen is still soft so we shouldn't see too big a fall." The benchmark has gained 5.3 percent so far this week as better-than-expected U.S. earnings and an easing of concerns about the euro zone and China's slowdown bolstered risk appetite. Google's third-quarter earnings and revenue came in well under forecasts after its core advertising business slowed, sending it shares down 8 percent, while Microsoft's quarterly profit fell more than expected, hurt by the industry-wide slump in PC sales. The Nikkei climbed 2 percent in heavy volume on Thursday, reaching 8,982.86 and sailing above its 25-day moving average for the first time in three weeks. > Weak Google results hit tech stocks, drag Wall St down > Euro falls vs dollar as Spain uncertainty persists > Prices erase early gains, yields rise 4th straight day > Gold drops on weak equities, Europe uncertainty > Oil slips but pares loss on shut Canada-U.S. pipeline STOCKS TO WATCH -FAST RETAILING CO LTD Uniqlo, the casual clothing chain store operated by Fast Retailing, is ramping up its U.S. expansion by launching an online shopping site in the country next week in a bid to compete against more established rivals like Zara and H&M. -HINO MOTORS LTD Hino Motors' operating profit will probably come in at a record 30 billion yen ($379 million) for the April-September first half after sales for trucks and buses in Southeast Asia rose 40 percent, the Nikkei business daily said.