Nikkei set to snap 5-day winning run after Wall St fall

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to retreat on Monday from a three-week closing high following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's added to a disappointing earnings seasons. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 8,800 and 8,900, strategists said. It rose 0.2 percent to 9,002.68 on Friday, a fifth day of gains that took it to its best weekly rise in nearly a year. The broader Topix index rose 0.3 percent to 754.39. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 8,850 on Friday, down 1.6 percent from the Osaka close of 8,990. "Today's market is going to drop because the U.S. markets' sharp decline will be the catalyst for profit-taking," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. He said the Nikkei was likely to be supported at its 25-day moving average at around 8,885. The benchmark Nikkei rose 5.5 percent last week, and is up 6.5 percent this year. But its year-to-date performance still lags behind a 14 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 12.1 percent rise in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index. > GE, McDonald's give Wall St a black eye on '87 crash date > Canadian dollar skids; yen still in the doldrums > Treasuries gain with rising appetite for low-risk assets > Gold has biggest 1-day drop since July on economic fears > Oil falls on economic fears, pipeline restart estimate STOCKS TO WATCH --SONY CORP Sony said it will cut staff in its headquarters by a fifth and shutter a factory making camera lenses and mobile phones in Japan, providing new details of a previously announced plan to trim its global headcount by 10,000 by end-March. --SHARP CORP Sharp is in talks with Lenovo, Dell Inc, Hewlett-Packard on a long-term contract to supply LCD panels to the three personal computer makers, Kyodo News Agency quoted sources familiar with the negotiation as saying. --KIRIN HOLDINGS A Singapore hotel and property firm backed by Indonesia's Lippo Group may team up with Kirin Holdings to thwart a $7.2 billion takeover offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd from companies linked to Thailand's third-richest man, sources said. --JUPITER TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO Cable operator Jupiter Telecommunications will buy its closest rival Japan Cablenet Ltd to create a company that will control half of Japan's cable services, the Nikkei reported.