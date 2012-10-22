版本:
Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snapping 5-day winning run

TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5
percent on Monday, retreating from a three-week closing high
following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General
Electric and McDonald's added to a disappointing
earnings seasons. 
    The Nikkei dropped 131.60 points to 8,871.08,
snapping a five-day winning streak, while the broader Topix
 index lost 1.3 percent to 744.99.

