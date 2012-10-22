Nikkei sheds 1.5 pct, snapping 5-day winning run

BRIEF-Orbis Investment says to vote in favour of Elliott's slate of nominees for Arconic board
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average shed 1.5 percent on Monday, retreating from a three-week closing high following losses on Wall Street after U.S. bellwethers General Electric and McDonald's added to a disappointing earnings seasons. The Nikkei dropped 131.60 points to 8,871.08, snapping a five-day winning streak, while the broader Topix index lost 1.3 percent to 744.99.
* Orbis Investment Management says it intends to vote in favour of Elliott Associates' slate of independent nominees to join board of Arconic Inc
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's benchmark stock index made small gains on Friday as some heavyweight energy and financial stocks rose with higher oil prices and as investors positioned themsevles for a possible U.S. interest rate hike this month.
SAO PAULO, March 3 The Mexican peso on Friday firmed to the strongest since the November U.S. elections after the U.S. Commerce Secretary said a sensible trade deal with Mexico could help the battered currency. The peso strengthened 2 percent to 19.57 per dollar, the strongest in four months. The peso had closed 2016 with its worst yearly performance since 2008 after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to pull the United States out of the North American Free Trade Agre