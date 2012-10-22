Nikkei posts longest winning streak in 13 mths on weak yen, BOJ

* Increasingly soft yen continues to support exporters
* Mitsubishi Corp sags after cutting profit forecast
* Index heavyweight Fanuc falls after JPMorgan downgrade
* Sharp jumps on report of boost in IGZO display output
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 22 Japan's Nikkei average edged up on
Monday to mark its sixth straight day of gains as a softer yen
and expectations of easing from the Bank of Japan outweighed the
latest disappointing U.S. earnings from General Electric
and McDonald's Corp.
The index fell more than 1 percent in the morning session as
its 5.5 percent gain last week prompted investors to take
profits.
The yen continued to weaken against the dollar in the
afternoon, helping Honda Motor Co up 1.1 percent and
Toyota Motor Co up 0.3 percent, in spite of fears of
dwindling sales in China because of a boycott of Japanese
products and the latter's recent recall of faulty cars.
The benchmark added 0.1 percent to 9,010.71, marking its
sixth day of gains, its longest winning run since early
September 2011.
"That the Nikkei is going up despite poor results from
Microsoft, Google, Intel, and IBM, is a clear sign that it's
being driven by a softer yen and hopes for easing from the Bank
of Japan," said Norihiro Fujito, general manager of investment
and research at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley.
"Expectations of BOJ action is borne out by the fact that
real estate, financial and automakers' stock prices are rising."
The financial sector outperformed the benchmark,
adding 0.6 percent, following closely by the real estate
subindex's gain of 0.5 percent.
The BOJ is widely expected to further ease monetary policy
at its next policy meeting on October 30, and sources say it is
likely to admit its target of 1 percent inflation will be
unachievable for several years.
Japan's exports tumbled more than expected in the year to
September, while manufacturers' confidence hit its lowest level
since early 2010 in a sign a row with China was hurting the
export-reliant economy already grappling with the global
slowdown.
"It is looking like the BOJ have no choice but to extend or
increase their existing easing programmes, given the pressure on
them from various quarters," said Masato Futoi, head of cash
equity trading at Tokai Tokyo Securities.
"We're also not seeing the Nikkei lose much because poor
earnings have likely been priced in ahead of the season," he
added.
Embattled consumer electronics firm Sharp Corp
surged 7.4 p ercent after media reported the display maker was
raising production capacity for its high-definition power-saving
IGZO screens it hopes to sell to makers of ultrabook computers.
The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 753.72, in
moderate trade as volume was at 98.8 percent of its 90-day
average.
UNPROMISING EARNINGS
Although it is still early in the earnings season, six of the
seven Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly results
missed market expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine. That compared with 54 percent missing analyst
forecasts in the previous quarter.
Mitsubishi Corp lost 1.8 percent and was the second
most-traded stock on the main board by turnover after the
trading company made a hefty cut in its operating profit
guidance.
Index heavyweight Fanuc Corp also sagged 2.5
percent to 12,870 yen after JPMorgan downgraded the industrial
robot maker to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and slashed its price
target by 23 percent to 11,500 yen, saying demand for its
"robodrill" was likely to be limited this year, hurting revenue.
Komatsu Ltd shed 2.4 percent and Hitachi
Construction Machinery Co Ltd lost 1.8 percent after
U.S. rival Caterpillar Inc said growth of its worldwide
dealers' sales of heavy equipment in the three months through
September slowed to 6 percent from 13 percent for the
June-through-August period.
Shun Maruyama, chief Japan equity strategist at BNP Paribas,
said last week's gains were unlikely to be sustained for long
because the short-selling ratio was about 24 percent on a
five-day moving average, below the 28 to 30 percent when short
covering tends to emerge, while long-only investors remained
sidelined.
"The Nikkei is likely to be boxed in a range of 8,500 to
9,000," he said.
But Fujito of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley said the Nikkei
could continue edging up until the BOJ's meeting on October 30,
and then suffer a sharp fall as investors take profits on an
overheated market.