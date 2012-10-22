Nikkei seen rising for 7th straight day as yen softens

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei average is expected to extend gains to a seventh straight session on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the yen softened on mounting expectations the Bank of Japan will ease monetary policy next week. The Nikkei was likely to trade between 9,000 and 9,150, strategists said, while Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 9,065 on Tuesday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 9,020. The yen fell to a three-month low of 79.965 yen to the dollar on Monday as sources said the Bank of Japan was leaning toward easing monetary policy again next week, with policymakers discussing steps in addition to a further increase in its asset buying scheme. The Japanese currency was quoted at 79.935 to the dollar on Tuesday. "The weaker yen is a very supportive factor for stocks, but after six days of gains, some investors will likely sell to lock in their profits," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities. On Monday, the Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 9,010.71 to log a sixth straight day of gains, its longest such winning run in 13 months, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.1 percent to 753.72. If the Nikkei were to finish with a seventh straight winning session, it would be its longest such streak since July 2011. The benchmark Nikkei is up 6.6 percent this year, underperforming a 14 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 and an 11.6 percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index. > Dow, S&P end flat; Yahoo gains after the bell > Yen plunges as BOJ seen easing again; euro shines > Treasuries slide on supply pressures ahead of sales > Gold rebounds above key support, Fed statement eyed > Oil dips on economy worry, but supply fears support STOCKS TO WATCH --TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORP Machinery maker Toyota Industries has struck a $759 million deal to buy U.S.-based lift truck parts maker Cascade Corp , adding to its key material handling business and broadening its global customer base. --EISAI CO LTD U.S. health regulators approved Japanese drugmaker Eisai's Fycompa tablets to treat partial seizures in epileptic patients, saying current treatments on the market were unsatisfactory in controlling seizures in some patients. --NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan Motor is recalling 13,919 of its top-selling Altima sedans in the United States because bolts that may not have been tightened properly during production could fall off, increasing the risk of a crash, according to U.S. safety regulators.