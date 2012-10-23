版本:
Nikkei rises, heading for 7th straight day of gains

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a four-week high early on Tuesday, lifted by exporters as the
yen softened on mounting expectations the Bank of Japan will
ease monetary policy next week. 
    The Nikkei advanced 0.7 percent to 9,070.64,
breaking above its 200-day moving average at 9,050.34 and well
positioned for a seventh straight session of gains as the yen
fell to a three-month low of 80.02 to the dollar.
    The broader Topix index gained 0.5 percent to
757.16.

