中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 23日 星期二 14:08 BJT

Nikkei marks longest winning streak in 1-1/4 years

TOKYO, Oct 23 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up to mark its seventh straight day of gains, its longest
winning streak since July 2011, after an increasingly soft yen
continued to fuel gains by exporters.
    The Nikkei added 3.5 points to 9,014.25, while the
broader Topix lost 0.6 percent to 749.37 as investors
began to take profits after a steep rally.

