2012年 10月 24日

Nikkei opens down as earning gloom weighs

TOKYO, Oct 24 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped at Wednesday's open after poor U.S. earnings increased
uneasiness about the outlook for local companies, and looked set
to break its seven-day winning streak despite hopes for a policy
easing by the Bank of Japan. 
    The Nikkei lost 1 percent to 8,923.37, while the
broader Topix shed 0.9 percent to 742.48.

