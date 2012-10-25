Nikkei slips on weak earnings outlooks; BOJ hopes support

BRIEF-Ashford Prime prices public offering of convertible preferred stock
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average dipped at Thursday's open as investors weighed up profit forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd and others as the earnings season gets under way, although expectations of further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan provided support. The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,941.85, while the broader Topix lost 0.1 percent to 742.82.
* Priced underwritten public offering of 5.50% series B cumulative convertible preferred stock at $20.19 per share
March 2 Spotify said on Thursday it has reached 50 million paid subscribers, growing 25 percent in less than six months and extending the Swedish music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
MEXICO CITY, March 2 Mexico's economy minister will travel to Detroit on Friday to meet with executives from automakers Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, keeping a frenetic pace of meetings to deter President Donald Trump from punishing Mexican exports.