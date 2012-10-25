版本:
Nikkei slips on weak earnings outlooks; BOJ hopes support

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
dipped at Thursday's open as investors weighed up profit
forecast cuts from Nintendo Co Ltd and others as the
earnings season gets under way, although expectations of further
monetary easing by the Bank of Japan provided support.
    The Nikkei edged down 0.1 percent to 8,941.85, while
the broader Topix lost 0.1 percent to 742.82.

