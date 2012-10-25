版本:
Nikkei hits four-week closing high, BOJ easing hopes hurt yen

TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a four-week closing high on Thursday, lifted by exporters as
the yen fell on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan
would further ease monetary policy next week.
    The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,055.20, breaking
above its 5-day moving average at 9,007.43.
    The broader Topix index advanced 1.1 percent to
751.42.

