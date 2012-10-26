版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 26日 星期五 08:10 BJT

Nikkei weakens slightly as forecast cuts bite

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average eased
slightly at Friday's open after disappointing results from Apple
Inc compounded pessimism about forecast profit falls
from the likes of Canon Inc, though expectations of
central bank monetary easing limited the fall.
    The Nikkei dipped 0.1 percent to 9,043.79, while the
broader Topix also lost 0.1 percent to 750.55.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐