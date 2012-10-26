版本:
Nikkei falls from 4-wk high on worries about China funds

TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
from a four-week high on Friday on concerns Chinese funds may
face heavy redemptions after local media reports of poor
quarterly earnings, and after a disappointing result at index
heavyweight Fanuc Ltd.
    The Nikkei lost 1.4 percent to 8,933.06, while the
broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 741.23.

