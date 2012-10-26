Nikkei falls from 4-wk high on worries about China funds

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources qtrly FFO per share $1.50
* Canadian natural resources limited announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
TOKYO, Oct 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell from a four-week high on Friday on concerns Chinese funds may face heavy redemptions after local media reports of poor quarterly earnings, and after a disappointing result at index heavyweight Fanuc Ltd. The Nikkei lost 1.4 percent to 8,933.06, while the broader Topix dropped 1.4 percent to 741.23.
ABU DHABI, March 2 International healthcare operator Mediclinic is lobbying the Abu Dhabi government to rethink a change in medical insurance rules that has damaged its business after it bet big on acquiring Al Noor Hospitals, its regional CEO told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 U.S. electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Thursday it is raising $100 million in a funding round led by German automaker Daimler that will allow it to expand into Europe.