Nikkei rises; expectations of BOJ easing run high

TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up in early Monday trade on growing expectations that the Bank
of Japan will take substantial easing steps when it meets on
Tuesday.
    The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,961.53 after
falling 1.4 percent on Friday.
    The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 743.41.

