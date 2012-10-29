Nikkei rises; expectations of BOJ easing run high

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Monday trade on growing expectations that the Bank of Japan will take substantial easing steps when it meets on Tuesday. The Nikkei added 0.3 percent to 8,961.53 after falling 1.4 percent on Friday. The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 743.41.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.