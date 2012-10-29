版本:
Nikkei unchanged, earnings disappointment outweigh BOJ hopes

TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
flat on Monday as disappointment about profit warnings from
Honda Motor Co and NTT DoCoMo Inc balanced
hopes that the Bank of Japan will substantially expand its
easing programme when it meets on Tuesday.
    The Nikkei dipped 3.7 points to 8,929.34 after
tumbling off a four-week high on Friday. The broader Topix
 lost 0.1 percent to 740.30.

