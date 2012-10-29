Nikkei unchanged, earnings disappointment outweigh BOJ hopes

TOKYO, Oct 29 Japan's Nikkei share average ended flat on Monday as disappointment about profit warnings from Honda Motor Co and NTT DoCoMo Inc balanced hopes that the Bank of Japan will substantially expand its easing programme when it meets on Tuesday. The Nikkei dipped 3.7 points to 8,929.34 after tumbling off a four-week high on Friday. The broader Topix lost 0.1 percent to 740.30.