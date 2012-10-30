版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 08:03 BJT

Nikkei inches higher ahead of BOJ policy meeting

TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
higher in early trade on Tuesday ahead of a much-anticipated
meeting by the Bank of Japan, which is widely expected to ease
monetary policy.
    The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 8,944.48, while the
broader Topix index added 0.1 percent to 741.10.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐