Nikkei falls to 2-week closing low after BOJ eases

* BOJ expands asset purchases by 11 trln yen
* Honda extends losses after Monday's profit warning
* Sharp up on report of panel alliance with U.S. firms
* Nomura rises after earnings supported by fixed income
gains
By Dominic Lau and Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei average fell 1
percent to a two-week closing low on Tuesday after the Bank of
Japan eased monetary policy by increasing the size of its asset
buying and lending programme by $138 billion, largely as
expected.
The Nikkei closed 87.36 points lower at 8,841.98
after trading 0.4 percent higher on the day before the BOJ
announcement, which came shortly before the market close.
The fall took the benchmark just below its
25-day moving average at 8,843.70.
"It was in line with expectations. The market's reaction
suggests it didn't exceed expectations, particularly because
people spent the day pushing the index higher," said Hideyuki
Ishiguro, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei has been buoyed over the past month by
a softer yen amid expectations that the BOJ would ease monetary
policy further. The index is up 4.6 percent this year.
Honda Motor Co shed 2.8 percent, extending the
pervious session's 4.7 percent decline after the carmaker cut
its full-year net profit forecast by a fifth due to slowing
sales in China over a territorial dispute. It was the third-most
traded stock on the main board by turnover.
Rival Nissan Motor Co, which has the largest
exposure to China among the Big Three Japanese automakers, lost
2.5 percent, while Toyota Motor Corp eased 0.5 percent.
The BOJ announcement, pledging to expand its through its
asset buying and lending programme to 91 trillion yen ($1.14
trillion), also weighed on the dollar, which eased to trade at
79.41 yen.
A strong yen dampened the shares of exporters, with Sony
Corp down 1.3 percent and construction machinery maker
Komatsu Ltd off 1.6 percent.
"It was within expectations and that's why the Nikkei
immediately fell on the news. Lots of people had been buying up
dollars on the expectations they would do what they did," said
Shigeo Mito, manager of equity investment at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
"The trouble is that U.S. markets are closed tonight so
there's not much to go on tomorrow. People are waiting for the
U.S. employment figures out on Friday so we might have a
wait-and-see mood from tomorrow."
The broader Topix lost 0.9 percent to 733.46 in
active trade, with 2.04 billion shares changing hands, up from
Monday's 1.42 billion shares and hitting a near two-week high.
Sharp Corp swam against the tide, up 6.2 percent
after the Kyodo news agency quoted sources as saying that the
struggling TV maker had entered into talks with Apple Inc
, Google Inc and Microsoft Corp to
provide the three U.S. companies with its IGZO displays.
Nomura Holdings added 1.4 percent after Japan's top
brokerage posted its fourth straight quarterly profit as an
upswing in its fixed income operations helped it counter weak
equity markets and the fallout from an insider trading probe.
Other gainers included Keyence Corp, which jumped
6.1 percent as analysts expected the maker of detection devices
and measuring control equipment to post strong full-year
earnings after it reported its first quarter results ended
September.
The quarterly earnings season has still been weak so far,
with 63 percent of the 27 Nikkei companies that have reported
undershooting market expectations as of Monday, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent in the
previous quarter.