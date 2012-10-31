Nikkei rebounds after hitting two-week low on BOJ action

* Nikkei regains ground lost on profit-taking after the BOJ * Hitachi Ltd and Komatsu up after maintaining outlook guidance * Honda recovers after two days of losses By Sophie Knight TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 1 percent on Wednesday after companies like Komatsu Ltd maintained their full-year outlooks, enabling the index to regain ground lost a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased in line with expectations. Index heavyweight Fanuc Ltd also gained after its client and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry posted strong third-quarter results. But some market participants said they did not have much faith in the index gains as Wall Street has been closed for two days due to a massive storm and they were waiting to see how U.S. markets react later in the day. "Results from exporters are not looking good, which makes me think recent gains, including today's, are a bit flimsy," said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,936.51, breaking back above its 25-day moving average at 8,837.13. It had fallen on profit-taking a day earlier to a two-week low after rallying recently on a softer yen and on expectations of BOJ easing. The BOJ increased the size of its asset buying and lending programme by $138 billion, bringing the total to $1.14 trillion. The Japanese earnings season has been largely weak so far but investors took heart after some firms did not cut guidance as feared. Construction machinery maker Komatsu advanced 4 percent while electronics conglomerate Hitachi Ltd climbed 2.9 percent, hitting a one-week high. Many firms have slashed their profit outlooks this earnings season as a global slowdown and a boycott of Japanese products in China threatens revenues. Major exporter Honda Motor Co gained 1.7 percent. It had lost 7.3 percent over the previous two sessions after chopping its annual net profit forecast by 20 percent. "Honda may be up today but look how much it lost. Their sales goal in China is optimistic at best," said Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley's Fujito. But Fuji Heavy Industries shot up 6.5 percent after hiking its annual operating profit forecast to 82 billion yen ($1 billion), up 22 percent from its previous estimate. Fanuc gained 2 percent after Hon Hai's net profit in July-September rose 57 percent from a year earlier and about 140 percent from the previous three months. Ricoh Co Ltd dropped 4.8 percent after the printer maker missed guidance for its interim operating profit, although it raised its annual dividend to 29 yen from 25 yen and left its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged. Major companies reporting after the close include Softbank Corp, Panasonic Corp, Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba Corp. Softbank Corp gained 1.6 percent in heavy trade. The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to 740.29.