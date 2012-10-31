Nikkei rebounds after hitting two-week low on BOJ action

* Nikkei regains ground lost on profit-taking after the BOJ
* Hitachi Ltd and Komatsu up after maintaining outlook
guidance
* Honda recovers after two days of losses
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1 percent on Wednesday after companies like Komatsu Ltd
maintained their full-year outlooks, enabling the index
to regain ground lost a day earlier when the Bank of Japan eased
in line with expectations.
Index heavyweight Fanuc Ltd also gained after its
client and Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision
Industry posted strong third-quarter results.
But some market participants said they did not have much
faith in the index gains as Wall Street has been closed for two
days due to a massive storm and they were waiting to see how
U.S. markets react later in the day.
"Results from exporters are not looking good, which makes me
think recent gains, including today's, are a bit flimsy," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley.
The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 8,936.51, breaking
back above its 25-day moving average at 8,837.13.
It had fallen on profit-taking a day earlier to a two-week
low after rallying recently on a softer yen and on expectations
of BOJ easing. The BOJ increased the size of its asset buying
and lending programme by $138 billion, bringing the total to
$1.14 trillion.
The Japanese earnings season has been largely weak so far
but investors took heart after some firms did not cut guidance
as feared. Construction machinery maker Komatsu advanced 4
percent while electronics conglomerate Hitachi Ltd
climbed 2.9 percent, hitting a one-week high.
Many firms have slashed their profit outlooks this earnings
season as a global slowdown and a boycott of Japanese products
in China threatens revenues.
Major exporter Honda Motor Co gained 1.7 percent.
It had lost 7.3 percent over the previous two sessions after
chopping its annual net profit forecast by 20 percent.
"Honda may be up today but look how much it lost. Their
sales goal in China is optimistic at best," said Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley's Fujito.
But Fuji Heavy Industries shot up 6.5 percent after
hiking its annual operating profit forecast to 82 billion yen
($1 billion), up 22 percent from its previous estimate.
Fanuc gained 2 percent after Hon Hai's net profit in
July-September rose 57 percent from a year earlier and about 140
percent from the previous three months.
Ricoh Co Ltd dropped 4.8 percent after the printer
maker missed guidance for its interim operating profit, although
it raised its annual dividend to 29 yen from 25 yen and left its
full-year operating profit outlook unchanged.
Major companies reporting after the close include Softbank
Corp, Panasonic Corp, Mitsubishi Electric
and Toshiba Corp.
Softbank Corp gained 1.6 percent in heavy trade.
The broader Topix index gained 0.9 percent to
740.29.