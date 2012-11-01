Nikkei ticks up after China PMI data, Panasonic plunges

* Panasonic slumps 19 pct after huge net loss forecast
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Nov 1 Japan's Nikkei average inched up on
Thursday as a pick-up in Chinese manufacturing data outweighed
weakness in Panasonic Corp, which tumbled by nearly a
fifth after it forecasted huge losses for a second straight
year.
TDK Corp and Fujifilm Holdings Corp also
slumped after cutting their full-year outlooks amid sluggish
global growth, but mobile operator Softbank Corp gained
after posting better-than-expected quarterly results.
"It's quite clear that the earnings have been characterised
by sharp downward revision in exporters or companies that were
expecting a second-half recovery," said Stefan Worrall, director
of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo.
"The reaction to many of these revisions are actually not
that negative," he said, adding that market had been pricing in
bad numbers for a while.
The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,935.56 by the
midday break.
Some 56 percent of the 64 Nikkei companies that have
reported have undershot market expectations, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine. That compared with 54 percent in the
previous quarter.
Consumer electronics firm Panasonic plunged 19.1 percent and
was the most-traded stock on the main board by turnover. It
forecast a net loss of almost $10 billion for this business
year, nearly matching last year's record net loss, as it seeks
to clean house with writedowns.
If Panasonic shares were to finish the day at current
losses, they would hit their lowest close since 1978, data from
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed.
TDK Corp sank 5.9 percent and Fujifilm Holdings
Corp sagged 4.9 percent.
Sharp Corp dropped 2.3 percent after two sources
said the struggling TV maker is planning to revise its full-year
net loss forecast to 450 billion yen from a previous outlook for
a 250 billion yen loss.
The broader Topix index was flat at 742.07 in active
trade on Thursday morning, with volume at 60 percent of its full
daily average for the past 90 days.
China's economy is finally regaining traction, official and
private sector factory surveys showed, although the recovery
remains sluggish with the latter recording its 12th straight
month of slowing growth.
Softbank, which is buying Sprint Nextel Corp for $20
billion, posted second-quarter operating profit ahead of
expectations, and its shares rose 4.2 percent and were the
second-most traded.
Mazda Motor Corp cut its earnings outlook but
surged 7.4 percent as its revised full-year operating profit
forecast of 25 billion yen was ahead of a market consensus of 23
billion yen.
The benchmark Nikkei is up 5.7 percent this year but lags
behind a 12.3 percent rise in the S&P 500 and a 10.5
percent gain in the pan-European STOXX Europe 600
index.
According to Japan's Ministry of Finance, foreign investors
turned net sellers of Japanese stocks last week, with a net sell
of 15.4 billion yen of shares, after a week of net buying.
Jun Yunoki, equity analyst at Nomura Securities, said
retailers could again be buying in the market after almost
unwinding their margin positions.
"Usually individuals trade a lot in the small caps, so small
caps tend to outperform when they start actively trading," he
said.
Other gainers lending support to the market included Murata
Manufacturing Co Ltd, which climbed 6.4 percent after
the Apple Inc supplier's second-quarter operating
profit came in above the market consensus.