Nikkei rises to 1-week high ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to a one-week high in early trade on Friday as upbeat U.S.
consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data lifted
sentiment ahead of key U.S. nonfarm payroll figures later in the
day. 
    The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,044.54, trading
above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week, while the
broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 750.32.

