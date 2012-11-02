Nikkei rises to 1-week high ahead of U.S. jobs data

TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high in early trade on Friday as upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and private-sector jobs data lifted sentiment ahead of key U.S. nonfarm payroll figures later in the day. The Nikkei climbed 1.1 percent to 9,044.54, trading above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week, while the broader Topix index rose 0.9 percent to 750.32.