2012年 11月 2日

Nikkei rises on hopes for U.S. economic recovery

TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's Nikkei share average
climbed to a one-week high on Friday as global cyclical shares
like carmakers rose on improved U.S. economic data. 
    The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 9,051.22, ending
above the 9,000 mark for the first time in a week. The broader
Topix index also added 1.2 percent to 752.09.

