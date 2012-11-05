版本:
2012年 11月 5日 星期一 14:25 BJT

CORRECTED-Nikkei slips as investors shun risk before U.S. election

(Corrects description of the yen's movement and impact)
    TOKYO, Nov 5 Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, as
the yen pared its earlier weakness, prompting investors to take
profits from last week's gain while investors shunned risk
before the winner of the tightly fought U.S. election is known.
    The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to 9,007.44, while
the broader Topix was 0.6 percent lower at 747.95.

 (Editing by Richard Borsuk)

