CORRECTED-Nikkei slips as investors shun risk before U.S. election

(Corrects description of the yen's movement and impact) TOKYO, Nov 5 Japan's Nikkei fell on Monday, as the yen pared its earlier weakness, prompting investors to take profits from last week's gain while investors shunned risk before the winner of the tightly fought U.S. election is known. The Nikkei was down 0.5 percent to 9,007.44, while the broader Topix was 0.6 percent lower at 747.95. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)