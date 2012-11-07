版本:
Nikkei follows Wall Street higher ahead of U.S. election result

TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
in early trade on Wednesday in line with gains in U.S. stocks,
but is expected to hold a tight band as investors await the
result of the U.S. presidential election.
    The Nikkei was up 0.6 percent at 9,029.20 just after the
open. The broader Topix also rose 0.6 percent, to
749.08.

