Nikkei seen down for 5th day on US fiscal worries, stronger yen

TOKYO, Nov 9 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall for a fifth-straight day on Friday after
worries about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to
the U.S. "fiscal cliff" heightened risk aversion and pushed down
Wall Street stocks.
Exporters such as automakers and consumer electronics firms
may lead losses after the euro fell to a four-week low against
the yen on Thursday after the European Central Bank held
interest rates at a record low.
"The index has breached major support lines and there are
worries that exporters may not meet their full-year targets even
after they reduced their outlooks. The important point is
whether the recent weak-yen trend ends," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager at Nikko Cordial Securities.
"But the volume of selling may not be that big today ahead
of the weekend," he added.
Analysts said the Nikkei may trade between 8,700 and
8,800 on Friday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at
8,760, down 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of
8,840.
On Thursday, the benchmark dropped to 8,837.15, its lowest
close since Oct. 17, breaking below its 25-day moving average at
8,866.55 and its 13-week moving average at 8,877.34.
It is up 4.5 percent this year, trailing a 10.9 percent rise
in the U.S. S&P 500 and a 10.8 percent gain for the
pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.
The broader Topix shed 1.4 percent to 735.35 on
Thursday.
> Wall St falls as U.S. fiscal worries weigh
> Euro hits 2-month low vs dlr after ECB holds on rates
> Bonds jump, spurred by fiscal cliff, Europe fears
> Gold hits 3-week high as longs return on Obama victory
> Oil rebounds after plunge, economy concerns limit rise
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Yakult Honsha Co
The beverage maker and Danone agreed to extend the deadline
for talks on the purchase of additional Yakult shares by French
food group Danone SA, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
--Denso Corp
German auto parts supplier Bosch said it sold its
5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso for roughly 1.1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) to fund investments and strategic
acquisitions.