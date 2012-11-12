版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 12日 星期一

Nikkei falls to a 4-wk low on weak Japan GDP, US fiscal woes

TOKYO, Nov 12 The Nikkei average slipped to a
four-week low in early trade on Monday on the back of weak
Japanese GDP data and on concerns over U.S. fiscal woes that
threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession.
    The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,714.55, while the
broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 727.35.

