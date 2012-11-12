版本:
Nikkei slumps to 4-week closing low on U.S. fiscal worries

TOKYO Nov 12 Japan's Nikkei stock average fell for a sixth straight day and hit a four-week closing low on Monday, hurt by concerns over U.S. fiscal woes that threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession.

The Nikkei fell 0.9 percent to 8,676.44, and the broader Topix dropped 1.1 percent to 722.58.

