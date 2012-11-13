版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 13日 星期二 08:12 BJT

Nikkei edges up after six days of declines

TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up in early Tuesday trade after falling for six straight
sessions, but gains may be limited on concerns about a U.S.
fiscal policy standoff that threatens to push the country into
recession.
     The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,713.39, and the
broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 724.12.

