Nikkei edges up after six days of declines

UPDATE 1-Snap sets valuation below expectations
Feb 16 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its initial public offering, significantly below expectations.
TOKYO, Nov 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in early Tuesday trade after falling for six straight sessions, but gains may be limited on concerns about a U.S. fiscal policy standoff that threatens to push the country into recession. The Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,713.39, and the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 724.12.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its initial public offering, significantly below expectations.
* Partner Valeant Pharmaceuticals announced that US FDA has approved Siliq (Brodalumab) injection for treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
* Duke Energy reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results