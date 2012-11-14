Nikkei edges up but US, Europe worries may cap gains

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up early Wednesday, but concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and Europe's debt woes could cap gains. The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,665.97 after falling for a seventh straight session on Tuesday. The broader Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 721.92.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA