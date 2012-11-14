版本:
Nikkei edges up but US, Europe worries may cap gains

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei share average edged
up early Wednesday, but concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal
crisis and Europe's debt woes could cap gains.
    The Nikkei added 0.1 percent to 8,665.97 after
falling for a seventh straight session on Tuesday. The broader
Topix index was down 0.1 percent at 721.92.

