Nikkei ticks up, snapping 7-day losing run; Sharp jumps

TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's Nikkei ticked up on
Wednesday to end a seven-straight session losing run, with
struggling TV maker Sharp Corp up 7.2 percent on news
of possible investment, although looming U.S. fiscal woes and
the euro zone debt crisis capped gains.
    The Nikkei ended 3.68 points higher, or 0.04
percent, at 8,664.73, while the broad Topix was flat at
722.41.

