Nikkei rises as weaker yen supports exporters

TOKYO, Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei rose in early trade
on Thursday as a weaker yen boosted exporters, offsetting
concerns about the prospect of protracted negotiations to
resolve fiscal gridlock in the United States.
    The Nikkei gained 0.4 percent to 8,697.21, while the
broader Topix also added 0.4 percent to 725.24.

