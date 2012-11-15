版本:
中国
2012年 11月 15日

Nikkei ends at one-week high as Japan's Abe backs sub-zero rates

TOKYO Nov 15 The Nikkei average closed at a one-week high on Thursday on high volume after Japan's main opposition leader Shinzo Abe said he wanted the Bank of Japan to adopt interest rates of zero or below zero to enhance lending, offsetting weakness in Sony Corp which tumbled on a fundraising plan.

The Nikkei gained 1.9 percent to 8,829.72, hitting a one-week high. The broader Topix index climbed 2.1 percent to 737.51.

