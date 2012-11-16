Nikkei rises after calls for BOJ easing by next likely PM

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed on Friday after the leader of Japan's main opposition party, seen as likely to become premier after an election next month, called for more monetary policy easing. Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister and head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said the central bank should push interest rates to zero or below zero to spur lending, prompting the yen to slide to a six-month low. The Nikkei gained 0.8 percent to 8,902.33, and the broader Topix index climbed 0.8 percent to 743.58.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.