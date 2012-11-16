版本:
Japan's Nikkei rallies 2.2 pct to 2-week closing high

TOKYO, Nov 16 The Nikkei stock average rallied
2.2 percent on Friday to regain the key 9,000-mark as investors
bet Japan's main opposition party, whose leader vowed to put
more pressure on the central bank to ease monetary policy, will
win next month's election.
    The Nikkei climbed 194.44 points to a two-week
closing high at 9,024.16, and logged its biggest one-day
percentage rise in two months. The index gained 3 percent this
week.
    The broader Topix advanced 1.9 percent to 751.34.

