Nikkei set to fall on profit-taking as yen weakness pauses

TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average is set to edge lower on Wednesday as investors will likely sell exporters to take profits from recent gains following a pause in the weakening of the yen, but losses are seen to limited by ongoing expectations of monetary easing. Market players said that tech shares and electric components makers such as Murata Manufacturing Co and Kyocera Corp may underperform on Apple Inc's weak iPad shipments. The two companies are Apple suppliers. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 12,150 to 12,350 on Wednesday, after slipping 0.3 percent to 12,314.81 on Tuesday, snapping an eight-day winning streak. During early trade on Tuesday, the Nikkei climbed to as high as 12,461.97, its strongest level since early September 2008. Analysts said recent gains were driven likely higher overseas revenues for exporters on the back of the weakening yen. The currency hit a fresh 3-1/2 year low on Tuesday on hopes that the Bank of Japan might deliver expected monetary stimulus sooner rather than later. The dollar last traded at 95.87 yen, moving away from a 3-1/2 peak of 96.71. "Investors' risk appetite hasn't changed on expectations of aggressive policy easing from the BOJ and hopes for further weakness in the yen. But a correction is not surprising while the yen's weakness has paused," said Toshihiko Matsuno, a senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities. He added that the Nikkei could trade around the Nikkei futures' close in Chicago at 12,150 in early trade, down 0.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 12,260. Japan's main opposition Democratic Party decided on Tuesday to back the government's nominee for the Bank of Japan governor, a lawmaker said, making it certain Haruhiko Kuroda will land the top job at the central bank later this month. > S&P 500 dips after 7-day rally; Dow at record high > Yen up from multi-year low vs dollar, fall seen resuming > Prices gain as higher yields lure buyers > Gold rises on euro zone jitters, ETF flow eyed > Brent slips, U.S. crude pushes higher in choppy trade STOCKS TO WATCH --Renesas Electronics Corp Renesas will decide in fiscal 2013 whether to sell its loss-making mobile chip business, the company said on Tuesday. --Osaka Gas Co Japan's second-biggest gas supplier Osaka Gas said on Tuesday it plans to boost city gas sales by 5.4 percent to 8.977 billion cubic metres in the year starting April 2017. --Nikon Corp Nikon plans to reduce inventory in its camera business at the end of fiscal 2012 by 20 percent from December levels through re-examining its marketing strategy and streamlining production, the Nikkei said.