Nikkei seen boxed in range; BOJ nominees confirmation eyed

TOKYO, March 14 The Nikkei average is expected to tread in range on Thursday following two straight days of losses, while investors await the confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament this week. The Nikkei - which hit a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday - is likely to trade between 12,200 and 12,450, strategists said. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,260 on Wednesday, up 0.5 percent from the Osaka close of 12,200. "The Nikkei will fluctuate in a narrow range," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex Inc. "There is no catalyst in the overseas markets. Although the Dow rose for the ninth straight day, it was up by a small margin." The U.S. Dow Jones industrial average ticked up 0.04 percent to log its longest consecutive winning streak since November 1996. "On the other hand, we had two days of losses this week. There is limit to the downside (for the Nikkei)," Hiroki said. The government nominated Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of aggressive monetary easing, as the next BOJ chief, and nominated two deputy governors. Parliament is widely expected on Friday to approve Kuroda as the central bank governor and Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso as his deputies. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 12,239.66 on Wednesday. That took the index to just below "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index below 70, at 68.5. The broader Topix index eased 0.4 percent to 1,031.42. The benchmark Nikkei has rallied 41 percent since mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for the BOJ to adopt bolder monetary policy in his election campaign. > Dow at record again, ends higher for 9th day > Dollar rises across the board on upbeat U.S. data > Treasuries slip on stronger February retail sales > Gold falls on optimism over U.S. economic improvement > Brent crude falls on rising inventories, strong dollar STOCKS TO WATCH - NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP The world's No. 2 steelmaker by output said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs from integrating operations but expects to maintain its crude steel output at current levels over the next three years. - NINTENDO CO A federal jury in New York on Wednesday found that the video game company infringed an inventor's 3D display technology patent with its handheld 3DS videogame system. - SHARP CORP Sharp rejected an offer by Samsung Electronics Co to buy its copier and printer unit as part of a deal that will see Samsung invest $110 million in return for a 3 percent stake. - NISSAN MOTOR CO Nissan is recalling five 2013-model year vehicles, including top sellers Altima and Sentra, because the front passenger airbag may not deploy in a crash, the automaker told U.S. regulators.