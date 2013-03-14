版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 14日 星期四 08:10 BJT

Japan's Nikkei rebounds after two days of losses

TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei share average
rebounded on Thursday following two straight days of losses, led
by some exporters and other consumer stocks.
    The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 12,322.11 after
hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday. The
broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 1,036.18.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐