Nikkei bounces after 2 days of losses, BOJ nominees confirmation eyed

* Nikkei rises 0.3 pct, Topix dips 0.1 pct
* Parliament expected to confirm BOJ leadership nominees
this week
* Foreign investors bought $12 bln of Japanese stocks last
week
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's Nikkei average advanced
on Thursday following two straight days of losses as some
exporters rebounded, but there was some caution ahead of the
confirmation of Bank of Japan leadership nominees by parliament
this week.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 12,273.78 after
hitting a 54-month intraday high of 12,461 on Tuesday.
"Overseas clients are very bullish. We could see
consolidation at this level right now as the FX trade is priced
in but we are still at 96 (yen to the dollar)," a Tokyo-based
trader said.
"It's up to the corporate sector to deliver (growth)," he
said, adding that upbeat company earnings guidance for the next
fiscal year starting in April could be the next catalyst to
drive the market higher.
Exporters rebounding included Nikon Corp, Canon Inc
and Daikin Industries, up between 0.4 and 4.3
percent.
But Seiko Epson Corp sank 4.6 percent after the
printer maker cut its full-year dividend outlook for the
business year ending March, citing weaker sales.
Nintendo Co shed 3.7 percent after a U.S. federal
jury in New York found the video game company infringed an
inventor's 3D display technology patent with its handheld 3DS
videogame system.
The broader Topix index dipped 0.1 percent to
1,030.31.
Another trader said many investors hugged the sidelines
ahead of the confirmation of Haruhiko Kuroda, an advocate of
aggressive monetary easing, as the central bank governor this
week. Parliament is widely expected on Friday to approve the
appointments of Kuroda as well as Kikuo Iwata and Hiroshi Nakaso
as his deputies.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied more than 41 percent since
mid-November, bolstered by a weaker yen after Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe pursued bold reflationary policies to reignite the
economy.
Betting on Abe's push to drive the yen lower and drag the
economy out of deflation, foreign investors were net buyers of
Japanese equities for the 17th straight week, the longest such
run since early 2006 when reformer Junichiro Koizumi was the
prime minister.
Foreign investors bought 1.12 trillion yen ($11.7 billion)
in the week through March 9, their largest net buying since the
Ministry of Finance began collecting the data in 2005. They
bought a total of 5.36 trillion yen in the past 17 weeks, versus
5.80 trillion in their 19 straight weeks of net buying during
the Koizumi era.
But some foreign investors were sceptical of Abe's policy.
"Many investors have hurriedly moved from light to neutral
in their allocations to Japanese equities and are debating the
approach to real estate and bonds," said Andrew Milligan, head
of global strategy at Standard Life Investments.
"We would still caution with 'caveat emptor'. Japan has seen
a long series of attempts to turn the economy around.
Historically, it has been right to doubt just how sustained any
Japanese policy initiatives will prove to be," Milligan said.
Japanese equities carry a 12-month forward price-to-earnings
ratio of 13.5 after steadily climbing from a near four-year
trough of 10.4 in June last year, though it is still below its
10-year average of 16.3, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed.